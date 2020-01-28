Home Nation

Congress to bring public narrative back on economy, unemployment in Jaipur's ‘Yuva Aakrosh’ rally

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To bring the focus back on issues related to economy and rising inflation, the Congress has planned a series of communication outreach and campaigns against the Modi government, starting with Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Yuva Aakrosh’ rally on Tuesday in Jaipur.

According to party sources, the Centre has created an atmosphere of fear by polarising society through the CAA-NRC, and key issues related to economy and rise in prices of essential commodities have taken a back seat even as lakhs of people continue to suffer.   

“There is an understanding that the Opposition cannot corner the government on the CAA-NRC as they are using this to polarise society. The government has been evading answers on crashing GDP, growing unemployment, a slowdown in the manufacturing sector and crisis in the farm sector. We need to take on the Centre on these issues,” said a senior Congress leader.  

Rahul is supposed to hold a series of public meetings on these issues. After Jaipur, he is scheduled to reach Kerala on January 29-30 and then to Chhattisgarh. To start with, he is supposed to travel to all the Congress-ruled states for public meetings and later to other states as well.   

In the run up to the Union Budget on February 1, the party began a series of communication outreach focusing on specific issues related to economy and sought answers from the Modi government.

On the eve of Republic Day, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had targeted the Centre on the economic crisis.

“To draw attention away from the economic mess, administrative bankruptcy, runaway inflation, all-round recession and unacceptable unemployment; a deep-rooted conspiracy has been hatched to set a discourse to divide the countrymen based on religion, regionalism and language as also to subvert and undermine the Constitution. An unprecedented atmosphere of disturbance, fear and insecurity has been foisted upon the country,” she had said. 

