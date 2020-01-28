Home Nation

Coronavirus has brought forth need for united global fight: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

The Vice-President released the annual ‘Societal Impact Assessment Report’ of the CCMB on the occasion.

Published: 28th January 2020 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo| Twitter/ Vice President of India)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu stressed on the need for global cooperation for early detection of new viruses and to contain the outbreak of epidemics. Speaking at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad on Monday, he said there was rising concern across the world over Coronavirus.

“The periodic outbreak of epidemics and new viruses not only highlight our vulnerability to diseases, but underscore the need for early detection and cooperation on a global scale to contain any serious fallout. As you are all aware, the newly-discovered strain of Coronavirus is spreading across nations and causing a major concern to health authorities.”

Touching upon yet another plaguing issue in the medical and health sector, Naidu pointed out the problem of growing antimicrobial resistance. He said, “Modern medicine is facing a serious threat on account of growing antimicrobial resistance, and many antibiotics might eventually become ineffective if the trend continues unchecked”.

 The Vice-President also urged the CCMB to develop ‘Rapid DNA Testing Kits’ for detection of some of the rare diseases and other genetic disorders. "It is important to predict and prevent genetic diseases as more than 70 million Indians are estimated to be suffering from genetic disorders, according to the Organization for Rare Diseases India (ORDI)," he added.

He also advised the institutions like CCMB to take up campaigns on a massive scale to create awareness among people about the health risks associated with consanguineous marriages, particularly those relating to congenital disorders.

He lauded the CCMB’s efforts for developing the bacterial blight-resistant Sambah Mahsuri rice variety in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR) and urged scientists to find ways to develop more disease and pest-resistant crops. The Vice-President released the annual ‘Societal Impact Assessment Report’ of the CCMB on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virus Coronavirus M Venkaiah Naidu CCMB Hyderabad Coronavirus fight
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp