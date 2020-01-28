Home Nation

Coronavirus scare: UP government to set up isolation wards in district hospitals

Presiding over a meeting of health department officials, CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed measures to deal with the situation and issued directives to keep a tight vigil on the state’s border with Nepal.

Published: 28th January 2020 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the wake of suspected coronavirus cases in different parts of the country including one in neighbouring Bihar, the Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to face any eventuality. It has decided to set up isolation wards of 10 beds in each and every district hospital and medical college of the state in view of the threat looming large. However, no cases have been reported in UP so far.

Presiding over a meeting of health department officials late on Monday evening, CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed the measures to deal with the situation and issued directives to keep a tight vigil on the state’s border with neighbouring Nepal. A suspected case of the deadly coronavirus has been reported from Nepal. The CM also asked the officials to keep extra vigil on the airports of the state where foreigners were landing. Varanasi and Lucknow airports have already been put on high alert.

UP shares a long, porous border with Nepal with heavy traffic flow between the two nations. Special screening arrangements have been made in seven districts -- Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Bahraich, Gonda, Pilibhit and Shravasti -- bordering Nepal.

The CM instructed officials to monitor the tourism flow from Thailand, China, Nepal and Vietnam. On finding anyone sick, they were asked to inform district administration officials immediately. The DMs and CMOs of border districts have been asked to inquire if those coming to India from Nepal were in China during the last two weeks.

Those coming from China would be monitored for four weeks at their destination. If the symptoms are detected, they would immediately be shifted to isolation wards in district hospitals.

The CM also directed health officials to work in close coordination with central health agencies. He also asked them to make everyone aware of the coronavirus and remain vigilant. Passengers with coronavirus symptoms have been advised to restrict their movement and contact the 24-hour helpline number 011-
23978046.

Principal Secretary, Health, Devesh Chaturvedi, said an advisory was issued to all seven airports across the state to set up medical camps equipped with thermal scanning facilities. Panchayati Raj officials have been asked to reach out to the rural population and sensitize them about the symptoms of the ailment caused by the coronavirus.
 

