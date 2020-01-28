Election Commission issues notice to Union Minister Anurag Thakur for 'goli maaro' comment

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued notice to Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his alleged inflammatory speech made at an election rally in the national capital.

Union Minister Thakur has been given time till 12 noon January 30 to reply to the EC notice.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi said in a report to the ECI today that Thakur raised the slogans 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Sa*** Ko' many times while addressing a public meeting here in Rithala on January 27.



Thakur, if found guilty, will become the second BJP leader to be pulled up by the ECI during the course of the campaign for the Delhi Assembly election.

Earlier on January 25, the EC had placed a temporary ban on BJP candidate Kapil Mishra from campaigning for the Delhi assembly elections for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The voting for the Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8. The counting will begin on February 11.