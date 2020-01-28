Home Nation

Election Commission issues notice to Union Minister Anurag Thakur for 'goli maaro' comment

Anurag Thakur, if found guilty, will become the second BJP leader to be pulled up by the ECI during the course of the campaign for the Delhi Assembly election.

Published: 28th January 2020 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

MoS Finance President Anurag Thakur

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued notice to Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his alleged inflammatory speech made at an election rally in the national capital.

Union Minister Thakur has been given time till 12 noon January 30 to reply to the EC notice.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi said in a report to the ECI today that Thakur raised the slogans 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Sa*** Ko' many times while addressing a public meeting here in Rithala on January 27.

ALSO READ | Goli Maro row: Congress demands EC action against Anurag Thakur for instigating people

Thakur, if found guilty, will become the second BJP leader to be pulled up by the ECI during the course of the campaign for the Delhi Assembly election.

Earlier on January 25, the EC had placed a temporary ban on BJP candidate Kapil Mishra from campaigning for the Delhi assembly elections for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The voting for the Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8. The counting will begin on February 11. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anurag Thakur Election Commission Goli Maaro Row Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi Polls
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp