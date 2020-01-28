Home Nation

Forces hunt for Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo to wipe out terror outfit in Valley

After killing top commanders of militant outfits operating in Kashmir, the security forces are now focusing their efforts to track and kill Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo.

Published: 28th January 2020 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  After killing top commanders of militant outfits operating in Kashmir, the security forces are now focusing their efforts to track and kill Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo.

Following the January 11 arrest of Hizb deputy chief Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davender Singh and two other militants by police, security forces have now killed the militant commander, who was given charge of Hizb operations in Valley.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said after Babu’s arrest, a local militant Waseem Wani was given the charge of the terror outfit in the Valley.“If we are able to kill Riyaz Naikoo, Hizb would almost be wiped out from South Kashmir,” Kumar said.

However, Waseem alongwith two other Hizb militants was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district.

Among the slain militants was Adi Bashir Sheikh, a policeman-turned-militant and who had fled away with seven AK rifles and a pistol from then MLA’s residence in Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar in 2018.

Meanwhile, top commander of Hizb Hamaad Khan was also killed in another gunfight in south Kashmir.

The region comprising four districts of Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag has emerged as a terrorist stronghold since Burhan Wani’s killing on July 8, 2016.

Despite suffering casualties at the hands of security forces, atleast 125 militants, according to IGP Kashmir, were still active in south Kashmir. 

No phone for NAIKOO

Naikoo, according to sources, has managed to give the slip to security forces several times in the past. He does not use mobile phones or any other telephonic communication and prefers couriers to send his messages.

Hence, he has managed to give police a miss all this while.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Riyaz Naikoo Hizbul Mujahideen Indian Army
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp