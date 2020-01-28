Home Nation

Fresh agendas also to be discussed during Central Zone Council meeting, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

The meeting of the CZC comprising Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh is scheduled to be held at Naya Raipur today.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RAIPUR: Ahead of the 22nd meeting of the Central Zonal Council (CZC), Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said discussions will be held on the resolutions passed earlier and some new agendas will also be decided.

"We are having a meeting of Central zonal council, which will be attended by the Chief Ministers, chief secretaries and senior officials of the concerned state. It will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Baghel told the reporters.

"There will be a discussion about the old agendas and the resolutions which were passed earlier and some new agendas will be discussed," he added.

When asked about if discussions will be held on the newly-enacted citizenship law, the Chief Minister said, "We might have a discussion on the law."

Earlier on Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Raipur to attend the meeting. He was received by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel upon his arrival.

The meeting of the CZC comprising Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh is scheduled to be held at Naya Raipur today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting.

State Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is the vice-chairman of the CZC and the host of the event. The last meeting of the CZC was last held in Lucknow on September 24, 2018.

The Council takes up issues concerning Centre and States and member-States of the zone. The Zonal Councils are thus an effective platform for the resolution of inter-state disputes as well as irritants between Centre and member-States. 

