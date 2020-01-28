Home Nation

Grand temple of Sita to be constructed in Sri Lanka: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

MP and Sri Lanka government along with members of the Mahabodhi society, to oversee the construction of the Sita temple in a time-bound manner.

Published: 28th January 2020 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has announced the construction of a grand Sita temple in Sri Lanka, apart from an international level Buddha Museum in Sanchi according to Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The Chief Minister made the announcement on Monday in a meeting held with the delegation of Mahabodhi society, led by Banagla Uptisa, and Public Relations Minister in the MP Cabinet, PC Sharma.

According to a press release, the chief minister has asked for the formation of a committee, which will have representatives from MP and Sri Lanka government along with members of the Mahabodhi society, to oversee the construction of the Sita temple in a time-bound manner.

During the course of the meeting, Kamal Nath asked for expedited approval for land to construct the Buddha Museum-cum-training and education centre in Sanchi.

PC Sharma also informed the chief minister about his interactions regarding the temple with the Sri Lanka government during his recent visit to the island nation.

