Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest 19-year-old LeT terrorist from Baramulla
Published: 28th January 2020
SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a 19-year-old Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist from Baramulla district, an official said on Tuesday.
Dar, a resident of Bandipora, was affiliated with LeT, he said.