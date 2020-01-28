Mumbai Diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Ajit gives ‘timely’ lesson to minister

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had asked all districts to submit their demands for funds and gave a deadline. However, Shiv Sena minister Subhash Desai, who looks after Aurangabad and lives in Mumbai, decided to visit Aurangabad on January 26 and then put forth his demand. Desai’s office conveyed the same. Pawar, known for quick decision making, informed Desai’s office that if they delay the submission they may not get funds as money is limited and it will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The 77-year-old leader then rushed to Aurangabad and submitted his demand note.

Image makeover for deputy CM

After the fiasco over government formation with the BJP, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has decided to work on an image makeover. Ajit’s decision to join hands with BJP and early morning swearing-in with Devendra Fadnavis was severally criticised. Pawar turned out to be the most hated personality at the time. Then the new government was formed with three parties. Jr Pawar is reportedly taking help from a renowned PR agency to improve his stained image. As a part of the strategy, he is trying to show that he is an effective administrator. In his home town Baramati, he walked to the bus stand early in the morning and interacted with school and colleges students. This became the talk of the town. He had also pulled a similar stunt last month.

Double loss for Malik

It seems the list of portfolios had got leaked from NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s home before they were announced. According to the list, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik was given the minority affair and exercise departments. Malik was expecting housing or labour. Instead of taking it up with Pawar, he decided to approach Dilip Walse-Patil, who had got the labour department. They decided to swap departments. Nawab then said he did not want the excise and that Walse Patil had promised him the labour department. However, when the final list came out it seemed Malik had to be satisfied with only minority affairs.