Home Nation

Raj Thackeray says he doesn’t back CAA but party's stand against illegal migrants unchanged 

"I have never supported the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). I only said that all illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslims should be sent back immediately," he said at a meeting of party leaders.

Published: 28th January 2020 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has made it clear that he has not endorsed the CAA or NRC.

Last week, during a party rally after releasing a new saffron flag, Thackeray had announced a new pro-Hindutva line for the party, specifying that illegal migrants need to be sent back and his party would take out a march to push the demand. However, at a meeting on Tuesday, he made it clear that his statement at the rally was misconstrued and that he had only demanded strong and immediate action against illegal immigrants.

“I have never supported the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). I only said that all illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslims should be sent back immediately. It was misinterpreted as support to the CAA,” Thackeray said at a meeting of party leaders at his residence.

There are differences of opinion over the party’s stand on CAA among party leaders. Some of them said the demand for sending back illegal migrants has sent out a wrong message that the party is now supporting the BJP. Thackeray clarified that the party’s stand against illegal migrants remains unchanged but that shouldn’t be misinterpreted as support for the CAA.

The MNS has also announced a mega rally in Mumbai on February 9 to demand immediate action against illegal migrants in the country. Party leaders reviewed preparations for the mega rally at a meeting on Monday. Thackeray attended the meeting only briefly owing to health reasons. He also cancelled his programs today and called a meeting of party leaders at his home on Tuesday.

“India is not a hostel where anyone can come an live as per their will. Illegal migrant Muslims from Pakistan and Bangladesh should be driven out. Some people are taking out rallies now. They shall get a reply in our rally on February 9,” Thackeray had said during a party meeting last week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raj Thackeray MNS CAA
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp