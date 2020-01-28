Home Nation

Talks and terror cannot go together: Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan

'Mumbai, Pathankot, Uri, and Pulwama attacks are grim reminders of state-sponsored terrorism by a neighbouring country,' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Published: 28th January 2020 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reiterated government's stand that with Pakistan 'talks and terror cannot go together'. Rajnath Singh asked Pakistan to take demonstrable steps against terror groups responsible for launching various attacks on India from its soil.

Rajnath Singh while addressing the 12th South Asia Conference on 'India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy: Regional Perceptions' said, 'With the exception of Pakistan, the SAARC countries have adhered to the principles of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs and not supporting cross-border terrorism.'  
 
Pointing to SAARC unable to realise its full potential Rajanth Singh did not take name of Pakistan but said, 'Full potential of SAARC has not been realized due to the behaviour and policies of a single country.' Adding further he said, use of terror as an instrument of its foreign and security policy has promoted radicalism and terrorism in the region and posed critical challenges to security of all states.

Rajnath Singh quoted the example of the Easter Bomb attacks in Sri Lanka in April 2019 as the latest instance of how dangerous such a policy has been for the region and beyond. 'Terror attacks in Mumbai, Pathankot, Uri and Pulwama in India were grim reminders of state-sponsored terrorism by a neighbouring country.' he stressed.

Quoting Indian response to terror attacks Rajnath Singh said India is fully capable of giving a firm response to cross-border terrorism, and strikes against terrorist attacks in 2016 and 2019 have demonstrated the nation's firm resolve to defeat terrorism.
 
 Explaining the essential contours of the Government's Neighbourhood First Policy (NFP), Minister said that the Government has recognised the neighbourhood as the most important foreign policy priority. Defence Minister informed that the Government has committed about 13.14 billion US dollars in credit-lines and about 4 billion US dollars in assistance in the neighbourhood over the last decade.

Talking about the conference Defence Minister said that such events by the civil society can influence governments through their proactive efforts and added that regional civil society of South Asia has a duty to encourage efforts like this.

The South Asia Conference is flagship programme of India’s premier think tank Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) and is being organized since 2007 in New Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh​ Pakistan  Pakistan terror groups Defence Minister
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp