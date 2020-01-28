Will showcase a range of advanced defence capabilities at DefExpo 2020: Boeing

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Boeing on Tuesday said it will showcase a range of advanced defense capabilities, including F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft and KC-46 tanker aircraft at the DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow next month.

"We are honoured to support India's armed forces with advanced platforms such as the P-8I, C-17, AH-64 Apache and the CH-47 Chinook that are delivering superior capabilities.

"Additionally, our support and services have played a significant role in ensuring enhanced operational readiness," said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India.

At the DefExpo 2020, which will take place in Lucknow from February 5-9, Boeing said it will also provide visitors a virtual flying experience with the F/A-18 Super Hornet Block III simulator to understand a wide range of missions, carrier-based aviation and capabilities the aircraft can offer to the Indian Navy.

"We continue to remain committed to strengthening the Indian aerospace ecosystem and look forward to engaging with our customers, partners and industry at DefExpo 2020," Gupte added.