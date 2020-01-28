Home Nation

Won’t take part in political bandhs, declares Maharashtra's top chamber of commerce

Is it necessary that trade and commerce should take a hit every time there is a political point to be made or scored,” asked the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture president

Published: 28th January 2020 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

PTI file photo of shops shut down due to a bandh.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Traders in Maharashtra have resolved not to participate in any bandh or shutdown call given by political parties. While the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), the apex chamber of commerce in the state, has already moved a resolution in this regard, over 550 traders and industry bodies across the state attached to the MCCIA too are following suit.

“Commercial establishments across Maharashtra won’t shut down on a call given by political parties,” said MCCIA president Santosh Mandlecha.

“We are not against any political party. But, we realized that shutdowns benefit none while they harm businesses. Hence, we have resolved that commercial establishments won’t shut down and would work with a black ribbon tied to a hand to express solidarity with the cause,” Mandlecha added.

“For the past few years, there have been several shutdowns and agitations across the state. All these agitations have harmed trade and commerce. Is it necessary that trade and commerce should take a hit every time there is a political point to be made or scored,” he said while explaining the logic behind the resolution.

“The resolution has also demanded that the state and police administration needs to provide protection to trade and commerce establishments who would like to run their enterprises even during a shutdown,” Mandlecha said.

He also appealed to political parties to support the initiative and not force commercial establishments to close down during a bandh.

“Trade and commerce is already passing through a subdued phase. We need to support trade at this juncture so that it survives,” Mandlecha emphasized.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce MCCIA Bandh
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp