Won’t take part in political bandhs, declares Maharashtra's top chamber of commerce

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Traders in Maharashtra have resolved not to participate in any bandh or shutdown call given by political parties. While the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), the apex chamber of commerce in the state, has already moved a resolution in this regard, over 550 traders and industry bodies across the state attached to the MCCIA too are following suit.

“Commercial establishments across Maharashtra won’t shut down on a call given by political parties,” said MCCIA president Santosh Mandlecha.

“We are not against any political party. But, we realized that shutdowns benefit none while they harm businesses. Hence, we have resolved that commercial establishments won’t shut down and would work with a black ribbon tied to a hand to express solidarity with the cause,” Mandlecha added.

“For the past few years, there have been several shutdowns and agitations across the state. All these agitations have harmed trade and commerce. Is it necessary that trade and commerce should take a hit every time there is a political point to be made or scored,” he said while explaining the logic behind the resolution.

“The resolution has also demanded that the state and police administration needs to provide protection to trade and commerce establishments who would like to run their enterprises even during a shutdown,” Mandlecha said.

He also appealed to political parties to support the initiative and not force commercial establishments to close down during a bandh.

“Trade and commerce is already passing through a subdued phase. We need to support trade at this juncture so that it survives,” Mandlecha emphasized.