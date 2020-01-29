47 per cent land for bullet train project acquired: Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways will acquire rest of the 53 per cent of land required for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Train project, which is also called Bullet train project, in next six months, an official said on Wednesday.

Railway Board Chairman V.K. Yadav said, "Till date 47 per cent of the land has been acquired for the 508-km long Ahmedabad-Mumbai high speed rail project, and rest of the 53 per cent will be acquired in next six months."

He said, the work of acquiring the land is in advanced stage and it will be available for the project soon.

Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on September 14, 2017 laid the foundation stone of the ambitious Rs 1.08 lakh crore ($17 billion) project.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Union Railway Ministry have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the 508-km corridor, with Japan to partially fund the project.

The chairman said that a total of 1,380 hectare land is required for the high speed train project, out of which railways has acquired 479 hectare from the private persons and 119 hectare from government land.

He also said that once the 90 per cent of land is acquired, six out of 29 tender packages for the project will be out in the month of March and April this year.

Yadav also stressed that the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) will be able to complete the project before its deadline of December 2023.

He said that the project will be completed in three phases and the first phase of 50 km stretch will be completed by August 2022.

According to the official, a 21-km-long tunnel will be dug between Boisar and BKC in Mumbai, 7 km of which will be under the sea.

According to NHSRCL official, the tender for design and construction of civil and building works, including testing and commissioning of 237 km length of mainline out of elevated 460 kms has been floated. The mainline also has one mountain tunnel of about 280 metre, 24 river crossings and 30 road and canal crossings.

The bullet trains are expected to run at 350 km per hour covering the 508 km stretch in about two hours.

In comparison, trains currently plying on the route take over seven hours to travel the distance, whereas flights take about an hour.