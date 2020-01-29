Coronavirus outbreak: 5 suspected cases in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Five suspected cases of coronavirus have been reported in Punjab and all of them have been quarantined. No cases have been reported from the neighbouring states of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. While four people were quarantined at their homes, a 28-year-old banker was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh with flu symptoms. Sources said that the banker had returned from China on January 22.

Thermal sensors have been installed at Amritsar and Mohali airports. Similar measures have also been implemented at the Attari-Wagah joint check post. The state health department has urged everyone who has travelled to China in the last 28 days should report to the nearest district hospital or dial the 104 helpline number for assistance.