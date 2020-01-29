Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP

By Online Desk

Badminton player Saina Nehwal on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party's national general secretary Arun Singh, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

The elder sister of ace badminton player Chandranshu too joined the BJP.

Her association with the saffron party is seen as a boost to the party’s prospects for Delhi assembly polls and she is likely to campaign for the party.

While joining the party she said that she wanted to do something for the Country under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. “I am very hardworking and I love hardworking persons. I can see Prime Minister Narendra Modi does so much for the country, I want to do something for the country with him. I draw a lot of inspiration from Narendra sir,” she added.

Haryana-born Saina Nehwal, 29, is one of the most popular sportspersons in India with a huge fan following and brand value. She is preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A former world number 1, she has been honoured with the country's top sporting awards like the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award. She was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2016.