Home Nation

All leaves of Uttarakhand Health Department staff cancelled amid Coronavirus threat

The decision came after reports of suspected Novel Coronavirus cases emerged across the country. 

Published: 29th January 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

doctors

The State health department has also instructed to take into account the travel history of any person with symptoms similar to the fast-spreading virus. (Express Illustrations)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After sounding an alert over Coronavirus, the Uttarakhand Heath Department has cancelled all leaves of medical staff including medical ones.

The decision came after reports of suspected Novel Coronavirus cases emerged across the country. 

Madan Kaushik, Uttarakhand cabinet minister and spokesperson of the state government said, 'The alert had already been issued across 13 districts in the state. We have also cancelled all the leaves of employees of health department including doctors, for now, to deal with any situation concerning Coronavirus.'

ALSO READ | Coronavirus outbreak: Airlines across globe halt China flights as virus toll hits 132

The State health department has also instructed to take into account the travel history of any person with symptoms similar to the fast-spreading virus.  

As of now, no positive cases has been reported in Uttarakhand as well as in the country. However, the number of deaths in China has thrown people into tizzy. 

Vijay Singh, a resident of Dehradun whose relatives were in Wuhan city which is considered to be the epicentre of the deadly virus, said 'We were really scared as the infection is fatal. However, after screening it was clear that my relatives were alright.'

ALSO READ | India among top 30 countries at 'high risk' from coronavirus spread: Study

In 2018, Uttarakhand High Court, in a series of directions, ordered the state government to provide the latest equipment and machinery required under the minimum standard requirements of a medical college.

They also ordered to accord necessary permission for the creation of posts in nephrology, neurology, urology and heart disease departments within a period of one week.

Keeping in mind the health sector of the state, orders were made to complete the selection process of 138 assistant professors within a period of six weeks and issue the appointment letters within a period of four weeks.

The High Court also asked to deploy  61 newly acquired ambulances within a period of four weeks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Uttarakhand Heath Department Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp