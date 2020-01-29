All leaves of Uttarakhand Health Department staff cancelled amid Coronavirus threat

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After sounding an alert over Coronavirus, the Uttarakhand Heath Department has cancelled all leaves of medical staff including medical ones.

The decision came after reports of suspected Novel Coronavirus cases emerged across the country.

Madan Kaushik, Uttarakhand cabinet minister and spokesperson of the state government said, 'The alert had already been issued across 13 districts in the state. We have also cancelled all the leaves of employees of health department including doctors, for now, to deal with any situation concerning Coronavirus.'



The State health department has also instructed to take into account the travel history of any person with symptoms similar to the fast-spreading virus.

As of now, no positive cases has been reported in Uttarakhand as well as in the country. However, the number of deaths in China has thrown people into tizzy.

Vijay Singh, a resident of Dehradun whose relatives were in Wuhan city which is considered to be the epicentre of the deadly virus, said 'We were really scared as the infection is fatal. However, after screening it was clear that my relatives were alright.'



In 2018, Uttarakhand High Court, in a series of directions, ordered the state government to provide the latest equipment and machinery required under the minimum standard requirements of a medical college.



They also ordered to accord necessary permission for the creation of posts in nephrology, neurology, urology and heart disease departments within a period of one week.

Keeping in mind the health sector of the state, orders were made to complete the selection process of 138 assistant professors within a period of six weeks and issue the appointment letters within a period of four weeks.



The High Court also asked to deploy 61 newly acquired ambulances within a period of four weeks.