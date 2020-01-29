Home Nation

Banker from Mohali, who recently visited China, confirmed negative for coronavirus

The man, who returned from China on January 22, was admitted to the hospital after he complained of high fever and headache for three days.

Published: 29th January 2020 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Medical workers in protective gear stand as a woman suspected of being ill with coronavirus waits to be seen at a community health station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

The man had gone to a province near Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, and was a frequent visitor to China. (Photo | AP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A 28-year old banker from Punjab's Mohali who was admitted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for suspected coronavirus has been confirmed as negative.

Sources said that the man, who was admitted in the hospital on January 27, his blood samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. 

ALSO READ: In 'a game changer for diagnosis' Australian scientists first to grow novel coronavirus outside China

'The report of the patient has come negative as we had sent his throat swabs and blood samples for the H1N1 and nCoV tests thus he will be discharged today,' said Dr Vikas Suri, department of internal medicine, PGIMER.

The PGIMER also released a statement that stated the patient is stable and will be discharged soon. 

The throat swab and blood sample were sent to Pune on January 27. He had come to the emergency and when he informed about his travel, he was immediately admitted in the communicable disease isolation ward.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus outbreak: Airlines across globe halt China flights as virus toll hits 132

The man, who returned from China on January 22, was admitted to the hospital after he complained of high fever and headache for three days.

He had gone to a province near Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, and was a frequent visitor to China.
After coming back from the neighbouring state, he went to New Delhi where he showed signs of
uneasiness. 

His family was also quarantined at their house in Mohali. He was the only patient who was admitted in the hospital, for suspected Coronavirus, so far. 

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread in China with death toll hitting 132.

