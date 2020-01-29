Home Nation

CAA stir: People protesting without taking legal permission, says Javadekar

People have a right to protest and put across their views in a democracy, but legal permission is also required.

Published: 29th January 2020 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar took a swipe at anti-CAA protestors in the national capital, including those at Shaheen Bagh, saying some people have decided to carry out agitations without taking legal permission.

At a Cabinet briefing, Javadekar referred to alleged objectionable slogans raised at Shaheen Bagh and said "everyone condemns it".

People have a right to protest and put across their views in a democracy, but legal permission is also required, he said.

"If some people have decided that they will not take permission and sit on protests, then it reflects on them," the Union minister told reporters.

Javadekar was asked about the Shaheen Bagh protest and agitations at some other parts of the national capital, and what the government was doing to ensure that people are not inconvenienced due to road blockade caused by demonstrators.

Police have been in touch with protestors to end the stir, he said.

