Centre gives approval for setting up new government medical college at Punjab's Hoshiarpur

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Centre has given approval for the establishment of a new government medical college at Hoshiarpur in Punjab, besides up-gradation of the existing Civil Hospital, an official spokesman of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

The new government medical college would be set up at a cost of Rs 325 crore, of which Rs 195 crore, i.e. 60 per cent share, would be given by the Centre, according to a communique.

The remaining 40 per cent to the tune of Rs 130 crore would be contributed by the Punjab government as the state's share for the college, the spokesman said.

The upcoming GMC would have an intake capacity of 100 seats, and would be instrumental in providing quality healthcare and diagnostic services, he said.

The central government has also cleared a proposal for upgradation of the Civil Hospital at Hoshiarpur, thereby enhancing its bed capacity from the existing 200 to 500, with the latest medical infrastructural facilities added to the hospital.

There are three government medical colleges already functioning in the state at Amritsar, Faridkot and Patiala.