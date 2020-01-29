Home Nation

Changed tactics, bettered drill post Pulwama: DG

We have bettered our security drills, we have bettered our capability for training, we have bettered in terms of equipment, tactics, mobility, surveillance, navigation.

Published: 29th January 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 10:42 AM

Pulwama suicide bomb attack site

Pulwama suicide bomb attack site. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

GURGAON: Nearly a year after the Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, the force has come a long way with improved security drills, better equipment and  “changed” tactics, CRPF DG A P Maheshwari said. Though there was no guarantee that a Pulwama type attack would not take place again, such a possibility was now less, he added. 

“Nobody can guarantee that Pulwama sort incidents won’t be repeated but we can guarantee that possibility of such attacks is less,” said Maheshwari, emphasising that the force has introduced key tactical changes to strengthen the force that has deployed over 70,000 troops for counter-terror operations in Kashmir.

“We are a fighting force. We have bettered our security drills, we have bettered our capability for training, we have bettered in terms of equipment, tactics, mobility, surveillance, navigation. We have become much better than what we were,” Maheshwari said.When asked what measures had the CRPF taken over the last year, he said all the security forces such as the CRPF, J&K Police, NIA, ED and others were working in an “integrated” manner in Kashmir to hit at the financial and infrastructure roots of terror.

