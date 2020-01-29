Coronavirus outbreak: Control rooms in j&k

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The J&K government on Tuesday announced a slew of measures to check suspected cases of coronavirus by screening people at airports arriving from China, Nepal and other countries.

The government also issued orders to quarantine suspected patients, issue advisory to all districts, make announcements at railways stations, airports and set up control rooms in Srinagar and Jammu.

Financial Commissioner, health, Atal Dulloo said an advisory will be issued to all deputy commissioners to step up their preparedness. The advisory includes designating rapid response teams, enhanced surveillance, capacity for laboratory diagnosis, and earmarking isolation wards. The isolation wards will be established at Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Srinagar, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura and other districts.