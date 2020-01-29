Home Nation

India will no longer silently witness terror attacks, will take resolute steps: Government

Without naming Pakistan, the Union Minister said one of our "neighbouring country" has willingly "embraced" terrorism as a defining feature of its regional engagement.

Published: 29th January 2020 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Accusing Pakistan of becoming the "architect and exporter" of terrorism, Minister of State for External affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday said India has made "abundantly clear" to its neighbours that it will no longer remain a silent witness to terror attacks on it and would take resolute steps.

Without naming Pakistan, the Union Minister said one of our "neighbouring country" has willingly "embraced" terrorism as a defining feature of its regional engagement.

"India's equivocal rejection of terrorism has led us to fine-tune our policy towards countries that deploy terrorism as a tool of their foreign policy.

We have made it abundantly clear that new India will no longer remain a silent witness to repetitive attacks of terror on its soil," he said.

Addressing the 12th South Asia Conference on "India's Neighbourhood first policy: Regional perceptions" at the IDSA, a defence and security think tank, he said,"we have also demonstrated that while we are land of 'ahimsa' (non-violence), patience and reverence, we will take resolute measures to protect our people", in an apparent reference to Balakot strike on terror pads in Pakistan in 2019.

Asserting that there is no county in the region which has not faced challenges of terrorism leading to the loss of innumerable lives, the minister said however, there is "only one country, which has willingly embraced terrorism as a defining feature of its regional engagement".

"It (Pakistan) has become its epicentre, architect and exporter. Radicalisation is an integral ingredient of terrorism, it knows no boundaries and doesn't recognise nationalities. In that sense radicalisation, one of the major causes of terrorism, is growing in our region and we must all join hands against it," he added.

Referring to increasing terror threats to India, Muraleedharan said New Delhi has tried to escalate this at international level as also include the agenda under its neighbourhood first policy engagement.

"This cooperation becomes most useful, effective and critical, particularly when the challenges faced are regional and at times global. It is at such critical time that vested interest attempts to ensure that manifestation of response remains weak and local. Such threats tend to exploit cleavages and cracks across boundaries and within societies, often at the cost of human lives and prosperity," he added.

Elaborating on India's 'neighbourhood first policy', the minister said the Prime Minister has always emphasised that India's neighbourhood is most critical for the country's future and the world.

India's relationship with its neighbours is collectively most important component of India's foreign policy, he said, adding the policy covers 5C's, including collective cooperation, capacity-building and connectivity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Muraleedharan terrorism Pakistan
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp