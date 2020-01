By PTI

THANE: A major fire engulfed a large dumping ground in Kalyan town in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, a fire officer said.

The fire erupted at around 1:30 pm on the Aadharwadi dumping ground and spread rapidly in the radius of one km due to wind, he said.

No casualties are reported in the incident.

Five fire engines from Dombivali and Aadharwadi fire stations brought the blaze under control after three hours, he added.