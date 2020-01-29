Home Nation

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah creating Hindu-Muslim conflict: Kanhaiya Kumar

He was speaking at a rally held on Tuesday at Pathri in Parbhani district of Maharashtra against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Published: 29th January 2020 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Kanhaiya Kumar

Former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar​ (File | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of creating a conflict between Hindu and Muslim communities in the country, former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar has said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was adding fuel to the fire.

It was organised by NCP MLC Abdullah Durrani.

"Modi and Shah used to create conflicts between Hindus and Muslims during the Gujarat elections. Now they are adopting the same strategy in the country," Kumar alleged.

Citizens should keep the religious conflicts aside and question the present government about unemployment and the poor state of the economy, he said.

"Through the CAA, the government is adding fuel to the fire, which is already raging in the country," he alleged.

When anyone questions the government about the problems existing in the country, it in turn asks him about his citizenship, the former JNUSU leader alleged.

Kumar said the CAA will snatch people's citizenship, rather than granting it to them.

TAGS
Kanhaiya Kumar Narendra Modi Amit Shah
