Nirbhaya case: Another death row convict Vinay moves mercy plea before President

Before Vinay, another death row convict Mukesh Kumar Singh had filed the mercy plea which was rejected by the President on January 17.

Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts (clockwise from top left) Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh.

Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts (clockwise from top left) Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case, filed mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, his lawyer said.

Advocate A P Singh, who represents Vinay, said he has filed the mercy petition with the President House and has got a receiving on it.

"I have filed mercy petition for Vinay before the President. I have submitted it by hand," Singh told PTI.

The apex court has already rejected the curative petition of Vinay.

Before Vinay, another death row convict Mukesh Kumar Singh had filed the mercy plea which was rejected by the President on January 17.

The apex court Wednesday dismissed plea filed by Mukesh challenging the rejection of his mercy petition.

