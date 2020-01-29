Retired jawan, wife, son found dead at home in MP, elder son missing

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A retired Indian Army jawan, his wife and younger son were found dead inside their house in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Primary police probe suggested that the middle-aged couple and their teenage son could’ve been poisoned to death by their elder son, who is untraceable.

The shocking incident came to light, when the residents of Anand Nagar locality under Makronia police station, complained of stench emanating from the retired jawan’s house that was locked from outside.

Coming to know about the development, a police team rushed to the spot and broke open the locked the gates of the retired army jawan’s house. Once inside the house, the police found all three, 45-year-old Ram Gopal Patel, wife Bharti Patel (38) and young son Chotu Patel (16) dead on the bed in one of the rooms. The couple’s elder son Vikas Patel (19), however, could not be found.

According to Sagar district police superintendent Amit Sanghi, a note was found from the room where the three bodies lay on the bed. The note read in Hindi, “The act done by me is unforgivable, which is why I’m leaving the house.”

Sources connected to the ongoing probe confided to The New Indian Express that the hand writing on the note recovered from the house resembles untraceable Vikas Patel’s hand writing. Also, remains of food found from the house and other circumstantial evidence suggests that the trio could’ve been poisoned to death by Vikas only, by lacing the food with poison.

The 45-year-old army jawan Ram Gopal Patel after retirement was working as a security guard/gunman with the Cantonment Board in Sagar. Both his sons were students of Army School in Sagar district. While, elder son Vikas was Class XII student, younger son Chotu was Class X student.