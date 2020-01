By IANS

CHANDIGARH: A self-styled godman was booked in Haryana on Wednesday for allegedly raping two minor girls, police said.

Baba Laxanand, who runs an ashram at Raipur Rani near Panchkula town, has been on the run.

"Two minor girls informed the police that they had gone to the ashram three days back and Baba Laxanand raped them repeatedly," investigating officer Neha Chauhan told the media.

The minors belong to Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.