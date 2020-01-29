Undertrial prisoner commits suicide in Tripura jail

Home Nation

Cops said the undertrial prisoner Sanjib Sarkar allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ventilator in the jail on Tuesday.

AGARTALA: A 32-year-old undertrial prisoner allegedly committed suicide at the Bishalgarh central jail in Tripura's Sipahijala district, police said on Wednesday.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and order), Subrata Chakraborty said Sanjib Sarkar allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ventilator in the jail on Tuesday.

The prison authorities informed us about the matter.

"We are investigating the case. The body has been sent to Agartala Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem," the AIGP said.

Chakraborty said Sarkar, resident of Gourangtilla village in West Tripura district was arrested by police on August 26, 2019, on the charge of attempt to murder a person and was in the jail since then.

The opposition CPI(M) on Wednesday demanded a high- level inquiry into the unnatural death of an undertrial prisoner in the Bishalgarh jail.

"How can an undertrial prisoner commit suicide in the jail, when other people were present and the deceased was not alone.

We demand a high-level inquiry into the incident", a press statement issued by CPI(M) said on Wednesday.

"The state human rights commission should suo-moto register a case and order an inquiry", the statement added.

