2 injured after under-construction foot overbridge collapses in Mumbai
The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and the work to remove the damaged portion to clear the road is underway.
Published: 30th January 2020
MUMBAI: Two people sustained injuries after an under-construction foot overbridge collapsed in Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Wednesday night.
Pundalik Kaygude, Police Inspector Traffic, said that two cars were also damaged in the incident.