Home Nation

Chhattisgarh cabinet passes resolution against CAA, urges PM to withdraw it

The Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh is set to become the fifth state to pass a resolution against the Act during the state Assembly budget session, scheduled to begin next month.

Published: 30th January 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Bhupesh Baghel cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and urged the Centre to withdraw it.

The Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh is set to become the fifth state to pass a resolution against the Act during the state Assembly budget session, scheduled to begin next month.

Two other Congress-ruled states -- Rajasthan and Punjab -- besides Kerala and West Bengal have already adopted similar resolutions against the controversial Act citing it as “discriminatory”.

The CM has also written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him on behalf of the people of the state to withdraw the CAA, calling it “discriminatory on the basis of religion even as the Act appears to be against Article 14 of the Indian Constitution”.

The Chhattisgarh CM cited the lack of provisions in the Act regarding refugees who might come from other neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar.

Baghel has been critical of the CAA and was among the first chief ministers to declare that the CAA and NRC would not be implemented in the state.

In his letter to the PM, Bhaghel wrote: “Chhattisgarh is witnessing massive peaceful protests against the Act by different sections of the society. Chhattisgarh originally has inhabitants belonging to scheduled tribes, scheduled caste, OBCs. And a huge chunk of the state’s population live below the poverty line, are landless and illiterate. They might surely face difficulties to accomplish the formalities as required by the Act. The CAA apparently erodes the constitution’s fundamental structure on secularism".

In a briefing following the cabinet meet, senior state minister Ravindra Choubey said, “The state cabinet has passed the resolution against CAA and we are going to do it in the Assembly too. This Act is against the sentiments of the people of Chhattisgarh and the CM on behalf of them has urged the PM to take it back”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh CAA Bhupesh Baghel
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp