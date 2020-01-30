 Chhattisgarh cabinet to discuss CAA resolution

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Bhupesh Baghel cabinet on Thursday is holding a cabinet meeting that is likely to discuss and deliberate on moving a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) during the upcoming budget session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly.

Before Chhattisgarh, two Congress-ruled states Rajasthan and Punjab besides Kerala and West Bengal have already adopted similar resolutions against the “controversial” Act citing it as “discriminatory”.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Baghel has been outright critical of the CAA and was among the first chief ministers to declare not to implement CAA and NRC in the state.

"CAA is diversionary tactics of the BJP as economy is sinking and unemployment is rising and the state cabinet will discuss the anti-CAA resolution,” Baghel said citing the Act promulgated by the BJP-led Centre is against the ethos of Indian Constitution.