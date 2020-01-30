Coronavirus: Three tested negative at Madhya Pradesh, Punjab

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH / BHOPAL: 50-year-old woman and her 20-year-old son who were admitted in a hospital in Ujjain for possible exposure to novel coronavirus tested negative for the pathogen.

The duo was admitted in the isolation ward on January 27, after the 20-year-old returned from Wuhan in China.

“The report has come out negative,” Ujjain’s chief medical and health officer Dr Mahavir Khandelwal said.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old banker from Mohali in Punjab, who was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, too tested negative for the deadly coronavirus.