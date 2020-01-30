Coronavirus: Three tested negative at Madhya Pradesh, Punjab
Published: 30th January 2020 04:06 AM | Last Updated: 30th January 2020 11:59 AM | A+A A-
CHANDIGARH / BHOPAL: 50-year-old woman and her 20-year-old son who were admitted in a hospital in Ujjain for possible exposure to novel coronavirus tested negative for the pathogen.
The duo was admitted in the isolation ward on January 27, after the 20-year-old returned from Wuhan in China.
“The report has come out negative,” Ujjain’s chief medical and health officer Dr Mahavir Khandelwal said.
Meanwhile, a 28-year-old banker from Mohali in Punjab, who was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, too tested negative for the deadly coronavirus.