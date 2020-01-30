Home Nation

'Godse and PM believe in same ideology': Rahul attacks Modi on Mahatma's 72nd death anniversary

The Congress leader, while leading a mass protest march in Kerala's Wayanad district on Thursday, also accused the PM of making Indians to prove their citizenship.

Published: 30th January 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

WAYANAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a mass protest march against the amended Citizenship Act at Kalpetta in Wayanad district on Thursday.

On the occasion, he also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the latter was making Indians to prove their citizenship.

"Indians are being made to prove that they are Indians, who is Narendra Modi to decide if I am Indian? Who has given him the licence to decide who is Indian & who is not? I know I am an Indian & I do not have to prove it to anybody," he said.

"Notice that whenever you ask Narendra Modi about unemployment and jobs, he suddenly distracts attention. NRC and CAA are not going to get jobs, the situation in Kashmir and burning Assam are not going to get jobs for our youth," the Congress leader said.

Rahul also drew a parallel between Modi and Mahatama Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, saying both of them believed in the same ideology.

"Nathuram Godse & Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology, there is no difference except Narendra Modi does not have the guts to say he believes in Godse," he said.

Holding party flags, hundreds of workers are taking part in the two kilometre-long "Save the Constitution" march, which began from the SKMJ High School in Wayanad, Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and AICC secretary K C Venugopal were among the senior leaders who participated in the rally.

The former Congress president, who reached here on Wednesday night, would also address the party workers after the rally.

