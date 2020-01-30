Home Nation

If Uddhav Thackeray goes to Ayodhya, I also will go there to construct Babri Masjid: Farhan Azmi

The son of senior SP leader Abu Azmi taunted Thackeray asking why he wouldn't visit Siddhi Vinayak on completion of 100 days of his government.

Published: 30th January 2020 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi's son Farhan Azmi. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, has said that if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya then he along with other members of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will also go there for constructing Babri Masjid.

"I demand and I am warning it, consider it as a threat or whatever; if Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister goes to Ayodhya on March 7 then I will also go along. I will also ask my father to accompany me, I call upon members of MVA and SP members to come along," Azmi said on Monday.

"If Uddhav Thackeray confirms his ticket for Ayodhya then we all will hold foot-march to Ayodhya, we will also go along, but the condition is that he will construct Ram Temple and we will construct Babri Masjid," he added.

"On the completion of 100 days of your government why don't you go to Siddhi Vinayak instead. Don't you faith left for Siddhi Vinayak?" he taunted Thackeray.

Azmi made the remarks at an event organised to oppose the amended citizenship law.

On the completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is slated to visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram. Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Raut on January 22 that alliance partners (Congress, NCP) can also accompany the Chief Minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farhan Azmi Abu Azmi Ayodhya Babri Masjid
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp