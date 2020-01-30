Israel, Palestine should solve issues through direct talks: India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after US President Donald Trump revealed his Middle East Peace Plan, India on Wednesday reiterated its call for a two-nation solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict and urged both the sides to resolve their issues through direct negotiations.

“India has been consistently supportive of the Palestinian cause and has called for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue. We reiterate our view that the final status issues should be resolved through direct negotiations between the two parties and be acceptable to both. We urge the parties to engage with each other, including on the recent proposals put forward by the United States, and find an acceptable two-state solution for peaceful coexistence,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a statement.

Trump on Tuesday unveiled his ‘peace plan’ which states that Jerusalem would remain Israel’s undivided capital. The president described the plan as realistic, historic and a giant step towards peace.

Kumar said India continued to follow developments in the region and engage with the parties concerned.