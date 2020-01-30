Home Nation

Kanhaiya Kumar detained in Bihar over anti-CAA protest, allowed to hold rally later 

The West Champaran district administration later cancelled the detention order and allowed him to carry on with his "Jana Gana Mana" yatra from the Gandhi ashram to the Patna Gandhi maidan.

Published: 30th January 2020 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Kanhaiya Kumar along with his supporters were detained by Bihar police for carrying anti-CAA protests without permission. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Gandhi ashram in Bettiah district of Bihar witnessed a high voltage drama on Thursday when CPI leader and former president of the JNU Students Union Kanhaiya Kumar along with hundreds of his supporters were detained by the administration.

According to official sources, permission was not granted to organise a rally citing Saraswati Puja and other reasons.

But despite not being allowed, Kumar reached the Gandhi ashram with his supporters. The local police detained him and the other protesters.

"Finally administration bowed down to people protests and cancelled the detention order and allowed us to move on yatra and for holding public meeting against the CAA, NPR and NRC," he tweeted.

Kumar said that he had arrived here to embark on a month-long Jana Gana Mana yatra to protest against the 'anti-poor' CAA, NPR and NRC.

Kumar is scheduled to address two public meetings in West and East Champaran on Thursday.

