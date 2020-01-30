Home Nation

Kolkata Police arrests scions of two business families for blackmail-extortion scheme

The videos contained intimate moments of 182 women were allegedly recorded by the two members of business families over a period of seven years, a senior police official said on Thursday.

Published: 30th January 2020 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police have arrested three persons including two members of reputed business houses on the charge of blackmailing, and found in their possession videotapes of intimate moments of 182 women.

The videotapes were allegedly recorded by the two members of business families over a period of seven years, a senior police official said on Thursday.

The third person arrested was an employee of one of the two, who used to call a potential victim and extort money by blackmailing her to release the intimate videotapes on the internet, the IPS officer said.

He said Anish Loharuka - a member of a family owning several hotels - and his friend Aditya Aggarwal - a scion of a popular ethnic wear chain - started recording such videos from 2013, he said.

"First, they used to befriend a woman and then develop physical relationships with them. During intimate moments, they recorded photographs and videos and preserve them on computers. After sometime, they came out of the relationship. Their main intention was to squeeze money from these women," he said.

While investigating a complaint lodged in November last year by a woman at Kolkata Police's Cyber Crime section, police nabbed one person, identified as Kailash Yadav, on January 10 for allegedly making calls to the complainant to blackmail her, a senior police officer said.

After questioning him, the police arrested Loharuka and Aggarwal on January 28, he said adding that they did not want their names to be involved and used Kailash to make those threat calls.

Police so far have seized videotapes of intimate moments involving 182 women, which the two businessmen had recorded in the past seven years, the IPS officer said.

A laptop containing the photographs and videotapes have been seized and sent for forensic tests.

It allegedly belonged to Loharuka.

"We have found several messages sent to the victims in the mobile phone Yadav used. We have also retrieved call records of his device," he said.

The complainant has claimed she had paid Kailash Rs 5 lakh but when he demanded another Rs 10 lakh, she lodged a complaint with the police.

The trio, when produced before a city court, were remanded to police custody till February 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata police Kolkata businessmen arrested
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp