BJP youth leader booked under NSA for threatening anti-CAA protestors in Ujjain

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Yogesh Sangte was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh for threatening to create disturbances near Mahakal Temple if anti-CAA and NRC protesters blocking the road since last few days were not removed by the police.

Yogesh Sangte, the district general secretary of BJYM (opposition BJP’s youth wing) made the threatening statements before journalists outside the Mahakal temple premises on Tuesday.

According to the Ujjain Police, he was sent to Rewa Central Jail by the district administration.

Angered over Sangte’s arrest and the inability of the local administration and police to remove anti-CAA and NRC protesters blocking the road to Mahakal temple in Begumbagh locality (around 200 meters from the world-famous temple) since last six days, BJP and right-wing Hindu outfits staged protests at four to five places in the town under the leadership of local BJP MLA and former MP minister Paras Jain on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Sangte told journalists on camera that 'if the roadblock wasn’t cleared, then Hindus from across Ujjain would block various roads. We’ll create disturbance in Ujjain to show what a disturbance was.'

State BJP president Rakesh Singhcritizised the Congress-led state government over the Sangte's arrest and slapping NSA against the BJYM leader said, 'instead of getting the roadblock cleared, the police and administration was targeting BJP workers. If the roadblock isn’t cleared to ensure free passage to the Mahakal temple bound devotees, then the BJP will stage massive protests.'

Reacting to the state BJP president’s statement, state Congress leader and CM Kamal Nath's media convener Narendra Saluja said 'shielding and promoting such elements who threaten to disturb the peace isn’t new for the BJP. The BJYM leader arrested and slapped with NSA isn’t any peace-loving individual, but is already accused in four criminal cases in different police stations of Ujjain in the past,'