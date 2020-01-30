Home Nation

Prashant Kishor is welcome to join RJD: Tej Pratap Yadav

Janata Dal(U) leaders -- Prashant Kishor and Pavan K Varma -- were expelled from the party for allegedly indulging in 'anti-party activities' on Wednesday.

Published: 30th January 2020 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Tej Pratap Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

Tej Pratap Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday invited the expelled JDU leader, Prashant Kishor to join RJD.

"Prashant Kishor can come to us. He is welcome in RJD. Nitish Kumar's JDU has always tortured and abused people since the beginning. They have in fact used Prashant Kishor," Yadav told ANI.

The decision came close on the heels of Kishor and Varma repeatedly questioning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party's stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Varma had also questioned the JDU's alliance with the BJP in Delhi Assembly polls while Kishor had more than once made his differences with the party known on the issue of CAA and NRC. (ANI)

