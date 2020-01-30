Ranchi Diary:First tribal-themed park in Jharkhand

Home Nation

The tribal-themed park is an ambitious project to exhibit the lifestyle, art, culture and crafts practised by different tribal groups in Jharkhand.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

First tribal-themed park in Jharkhand

Jharkhand will soon get its first tribal-themes park at Hatia Dam in Dhurwa, about 15 km from the state capital. Officials said the state tourism department has decided to set up the park under public-private partnership mode on over five-acre land that currently has only food kiosks, slides for children, benches for the elderly and walking trails. The tribal-themed park is an ambitious project to exhibit the lifestyle, art, culture and crafts practised by different tribal groups in Jharkhand. Apart from tribal arts and craft, the park will also display tribal medicine, cuisines and folk dances and songs.

Ranchi gets state of the art 40-court building

The 40 Court building at Ranchi Civil Court was inaugurated by a petitioner Nicholas Kujur in the presence of Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, it has emerged as a premier building to deliver top-notch services for a comfortable working environment for litigants and judges. The building has a POCSO Court, specially designed keeping in mind the feelings of a child for effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act and protection of children from protection-related offences. The Chief Justice in his inaugural speech said that the 40 court building has been constructed as a model court of Jharkhand, with the aim to provide care to the parties of the suit such as women and children and all those involved in the adjudication.

National art camp held in Bokaro

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, four days Rang-Smriti’ National Art Camp and Exhibition 2020 was kicked-off at Bokaro in the premises of Delhi Public School. The camp is being organised by DPS in association with ONGC and India Telling. According to the organisers, the camp is an opportunity for the budding artists to express their talent. Children develop confidence and learn to innovate by engaging in artistic activities, the organisers said. The organisers claimed that the story of every decade is told through the art of time. 

Birsa Munda airport gets free pick-and-drop lane

The Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi has opened a dedicated lane for pick-and-drops. Passengers can use this lane free of cost and not pay any additional parking charges. Several passengers, including politicians, businessmen and social activists, had raised objections to the additional parking charge for private vehicles that pick and drop passengers at the airport. The decision of including a free pick-and-drop lane for vehicles entering the airport was taken at a meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee recently. 

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

