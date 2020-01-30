SC refuses to interfere with order granting parole to Atul Rai for taking oath as MP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order, which had granted two-day parole to BSP leader Atul Rai for taking oath as Member of Parliament in New Delhi.

Rai, who had won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on a BSP ticket from Ghosi parliamentary constituency in UP, is in jail in connection with a rape case and has not yet been able to take oath as his bail plea was earlier denied by the high court.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud rejected an appeal filed against the high court's January 23 order.

Granting him two-day parole, the high court had ordered that Rai will go to Delhi in police custody and the police will take him back into custody on January 31, after he takes oath as a Member of Parliament during the Budget session.

An FIR was registered against Rai on May 1 last year at Varanasi after which he was arrested.