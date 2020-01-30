Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia seeks EC action for improper language during campaign

By PTI

GWALIOR: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday that the Election Commission (EC) should take strong action against those politicians who use improper language during the poll campaign.

He also observed that the standard of campaigning was going down by the day.

Scindia, who belongs to the royal family of the erstwhile princely state of Gwalior, was speaking to reporters during his two-day visit to his ancestral home.

Replying to a question on the kind of language being used by leaders while campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, he said, "The use of such words during electioneering should be strongly condemned."

"We are seeing such incidents more and more these days and the standard of campaigning is going down by the day. A level should be maintained, " he said.

"The Election Commission must take strong action against those leaders who use improper language during electioneering," he added.

His statements come on the day the EC barred Union Minister Anurag Thakur from campaigning in the Delhi Assembly polls for three days and BJP MP Parvesh Verma for four days for their controversial remarks.

Scindia also criticised the Centre for reducing funds to the states under different schemes, terming it as "unconstitutional".

"The central government is reducing the budgetary allocations for social welfare schemes. The same is happening with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and it is not constitutionally right," the former Union minister alleged.