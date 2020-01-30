Home Nation

Students block entry to women's college, no end to impasse at Aligarh Muslim University

The protesters, including schoolgirls, have locked the gates from inside and have formed a human chain to prevent teaching staff from entering the college campus at Marris Road.

Published: 30th January 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand guard outside Aligarh Muslim University as students protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Police personnel stand guard outside Aligarh Muslim University as students protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Act. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH: Protests at AMU's women's college intensified on Thursday with hundreds of students blocking its entry points as the exam boycott at the university's engineering college continued for the fourth successive day.

The protesters, including schoolgirls, have locked the gates from inside and have formed a human chain to prevent teaching staff from entering the college campus at Marris Road.

A university official said police had been posted at the college gates as a precautionary measure.

He added, "While a section of the girls are ready to end the deadlock and resume attending classes, some others are still refusing."

ALSO READ: Academic activities come to a standstill at AMU; VC questions logic behind keeping varsity open

Meanwhile, the boycott of examinations at the varsity's Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology continued for the fourth successive day on Thursday even as protesting students were assured that the demands raised by them will be considered favourably.

AMU spokesman Omar Peerzada, however, said some classes were held for the first time to end the impasse after Professor Sufiyan Beg, principal of the engineering college, assured the students that their demands raised during Wednesday's meeting between AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor and the protesting students would be considered favourably.

"Talks are underway with the protesters to resolve the situation," the university spokesman said.

Beg expressed optimism that the problems would be resolved "after discussing the matter with senior university officials on Thursday."

The main demands of the protesting students pertain to an assurance from the vice-chancellor that all "false cases" registered against protesting students during the past six weeks would be withdrawn, Beg said.

The other demand is regarding a similar assurance from the vice-chancellor that there will be "no further police action or harassment against those who carry out peaceful protests," Beg said.

Earlier on Wednesday night, the deadlock at AMU appeared to have worsened when the talks between the vice-chancellor and the protesting students held at the college ended in bedlam with students raising slogans against the vice-chancellor.

No examinations could be held for the fourth successive day on Thursday despite the vice chancellor's appeal on Wednesday to end the boycott even while continuing with their peaceful anti-CAA protests.

In a related development, AMU Students Coordination Committee on Thursday announced that even if the university authorities declare the closure of the varsity, they will not vacate the campus till their demands are not addressed.

Attempting to break the continuing deadlock, the AMU Alumni Association in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has in a letter to the vice-chancellor expressed serious concern over the possibility of sine die closure of the varsity.

Pointing out that such a closure would have serious ramifications for the overall interest of the institution, the alumni body offered their good offices to serve as interlocutors between the protesting students and the vice-chancellor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AMU Aligarh Muslim University AMU protests
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp