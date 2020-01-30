Will speak about my future plans next month, says expelled JDU leader Prashant Kishor

By ANI

PATNA: Expelled JDU leader Prashant Kishor on Thursday said that he will formally announce his future plans next month.

"I will formally speak about my plans for the future on 11th February in Patna (Bihar). Until then I am not speaking to anyone," Kishor told ANI.

JDU sacked Kishor along with Pavan Varma for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

The expulsion came after the two leaders repeatedly questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party's stand on the newly enacted citizenship law.

Varma had also questioned the JDU's alliance with the BJP in Delhi Assembly polls while Kishor had more than once made his differences with the party known on the issue of CAA and NRC.

Earlier, JDU supremo Kumar had said that the two leaders could leave the party and go wherever they wanted.

Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is overseeing the political campaign of Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Delhi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly polls.