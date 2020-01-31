Anti-CAA stir: Kanpur admin asks 66 men to sign bonds of Rs 2 lakh to maintain peace

By PTI

KANPUR: In a bizarre precautionary measure, the local administration here has asked 66 men to sign surety bonds of Rs 2 lakh each promising to maintain peace at the Mohammad Ali Park, the site of women's protest against the CAA and the NRC.

Police said though none was admitting that men were instigating protesters, several of those who received notices admitted that women from their families were taking part in the stir.

"The issue pertains to the Chamanganj police station area where women are staging a protest at the Mohammad Ali park," said Additional City Magistrate Anil Agnihotri who has issued notices under Section 107/116 of the CrPC.

"Men can instigate protesting women to indulge in sloganeering or disturb peace. Notice have been issued as a precautionary measure," Agnihotri said.

The protest at the park are going since early this month.