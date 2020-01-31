Home Nation

Convicts' lawyers told me 'they will never be hanged': Nirbhaya's mother reacts to execution deferment 

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana passed the order on a plea by the convicts seeking a stay on their execution on Saturday, February 1.

Published: 31st January 2020 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya mother Asha devi at Patiala house court after the judgement in New Delhi

Nirbhaya mother Asha devi at Patiala house court after the judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Friday said she will continue her fight till the convicts in the 2012 gangrape and murder case are hanged, shortly after a Delhi court postponed the execution of death warrants till further order.

Devi told reporters her "hopes are dashed" but she will continue her fight till the convicts are hanged.

"These convicts have no right to live. We keep getting disappointed by the system. I will continue my fight till the convicts are hanged," she said.

ALSO READ: Nirbhaya case - Delhi court defers execution of four convicts until further orders

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana passed the order on a plea by the convicts seeking a stay on their execution on Saturday, February 1.

Asha Devi, who was deeply depressed over the postponement of the convicts' hanging for the second time said that due to loopholes in the law, the convicts' lawyers bragged to her that "the hanging will never happen".

The black warrants for execution of the death sentence against Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma, Akshay Kumar and Mukesh Kumar Singh, were issued on January 17.

Hours before the execution, the four convicts got another last-minute reprieve despite Pawan Jallad, the hangman who was supposed to hang them, practising a dummy execution at Tihar Jail earlier today.

Multiple petitions have been filed by the four in their attempts to delay their execution, which had first been set for January 22 and then moved to Saturday, February 1.

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who came to be known as "Nirbhaya" (the fearless one) was gangraped and savagely assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi.

She died of her injuries a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital.

(With Online Desk inputs)

