Home Nation

Girl sedated and raped by Instagram friend in Uttar Pradesh

The girl went to a private hospital for medical help and later, her friends took the victim to SN Medical College.

Published: 31st January 2020 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

AGRA: A youth, pursuing aviation diploma course, has been arrested for allegedly sedating and raping a 20-year-old undergraduate student of a university in a hotel in Tajganj area.

Darsh Gautam, 23, who hails from Hathras district, lives along with his parents in Sadar area. He is pursuing diploma in aviation from a private institute.

According to police, the victim and the accused came in contact over a month ago through Instagram, a social media platform.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Agra, Babloo Kumar said, "A CCTV footage retrieved by police showed that on Wednesday morning, the duo reached to a hotel in Tajganj area, where the victim was raped. The victim in her statement has claimed that she was offered a drink after which she fell unconscious. One hour later, when she gained conscious, she found injury marks on her private parts."

The girl went to a private hospital for medical help and later, her friends took the victim to SN Medical College.

The police claimed that the accused was arrested from Aligarh where he had gone to attend a wedding ceremony along with his three friends.

"The accused has confessed to his crime. We have sent him for medical examination," added SSP.

Sources claimed that the three friends of the accused and hotel staff were also detained for questioning to ascertain the sequence of events.

The medical report of the victim revealed that she suffered brutal sexual assault with injury in her private part. "The victim was served vodka by the accused before the alleged rape," said police officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh rape Instagram
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp