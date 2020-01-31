Kunal Kamra hails IndiGo captain who said comedian's behaviour with Arnab Goswami wasn't 'unruly'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kunal Kamra on Friday hailed IndiGo captain Rohit Mateti who conveyed his anguish to the airline management for not consulting him before announcing a six-month ban on the comedian for heckling Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami.

"Captain Rohit Mateti ko mera salaam (I hail Captain Rohit Mateti)," Kamra said on Twitter.

In a letter to the IndiGo management on Thursday, Mateti had said he was "disheartened" to learn that Kamra was banned from flying purely on the basis of social media posts and that though his behaviour was "unsavoury", it was not qualifying of a level-1 unruly passenger".

Kamra was banned by Indigo, Air India and Spice Jet after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami in a flight from Mumbai to Lucknow on Tuesday.

The comedian had shared a video on Twitter where he could be heard asking his co-passenger Arnab Goswami: "Viewers today want to know if Arnab is a coward or a nationalist. Arnab, this is for national interest. I am part of the tukde-tukde narrative. You should deflate me. You should take the enemy of the states down.