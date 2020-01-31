Maharashtra government to fill around 70,000 vacant posts soon, says Ajit Pawar

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state will soon initiate the process to fill around 70,000 vacant posts. The process will begin with the recruitment of around 8,000 personnel in the police department, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said.

Pawar, who is visiting the North Maharashtra districts of Nashik, Dhule and Jalgaon, on Friday revealed the plan to carry out the mega recruitment drive while inaugurating a college building in Nashik district, around 225 km from Mumbai.

“Several posts are vacant in many departments like education, rural development, home, irrigation, urban development, agriculture, animal husbandry and health. The previous government under Fadnavis had promised to carry out the recruitment process to fill up all these posts. But they couldn’t initiate the process. Now, we have decided to go ahead with the recruitment. This will be a big relief for unemployed youth in the state,” Pawar said.

“We are carrying out a district-wise survey to assess how many posts are vacant in which department. While the survey is being conducted, we shall begin with the recruitment process for 8,000 posts of police and then we shall decide how many posts from each district and each department are to be filled,” he added.

In the freezing cold of Nashik, Pawar shocked the organizers by reaching the venue of inauguration sharp at 7 am. While apologizing to the public for causing inconvenience to them, Pawar also jokingly mentioned his early morning swearing-in ceremony with Fadnavis.

“I heard a few officers were discussing whether I’ll reach the venue in time when one of them said he had taken oath very early in the morning. He will be in time for the program,” Pawar said and added that he had back to back meetings and a travel schedule throughout the day which is why he started early.

He also refuted reports of discord within the government.

“People are planting all sorts of things to create confusion. However, the government is working properly. Schemes like farm loan waiver and Shiv Bhojan Thali (Rs 10 a meal) have been launched. Do let us know if there are any anomalies in implementation. We shall rectify them,” Pawar told the people.